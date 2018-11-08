Jeepers creepers, the 2020 Genesis G90 has new peepers

Enlarge Image Genesis

The Genesis G70 might be the new hotness on the scene from Hyundai's luxury offshoot, but soon, the flagship will take center stage once again.

Genesis has an all-new G90 in the works, and it saw fit to put out a teaser for the 2020 G90 on its international Facebook page. The teaser promises "distinctive styling cues" and "exceptional comfort," but it didn't offer a specific date for its forthcoming reveal, saying only that it's coming "soon."

The shrouded G90 in the teaser doesn't offer up much in the way of what to expect. It's very obvious that the 2020 G90 will pack a new set of headlights, and that the non-running-light portion sort of resembles the new Audi A8's lights. I see a bit of Genesis' trademark grille design, too, but that's about it.

As for what to expect in other arenas, the closest point of comparison I have is the 2019 K900 from Hyundai's kissin'-cousin Kia. On an early drive of the new K900, we came to appreciate just how comfortable, quiet and well appointed the car was. It sported an ultra-wide rendition of Kia's UVO infotainment system, which it shares with Hyundai, so odds are that we'll see something similar in the new G90. US-spec K900s use the Kia Stinger GT's 3.3-liter V6, which also appears in the new Genesis G70, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume the new G90 might use that engine, too.

We shouldn't have to wait too long to see the whole thing. According to Motor1, the 2020 Genesis G90 will be unveiled in South Korea later this month, with the US version to follow at a later date. Theoretically, it could appear as early as the 2018 LA Auto Show in late November, or it could be pushed back to Detroit in January or Chicago in February.