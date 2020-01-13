2020 Genesis G90 boasts zero options because killer standard equipment

Enlarge Image Genesis

Genesis continues to chip away and work to find its niche in the luxury segment, taking the fight to every established luxury brand known today. The brand has given rivals something to think about as prices for the updated 2020 G90 sedan hit the configurator, and they're impressive.

Potential buyers looking to build their own G90 will be met with two areas of choice: powertrain and colors. There's the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 or the 5.0-liter V8. Rear-wheel drive is standard for both, but all-wheel drive is a $2,500 option. That's it. You're either left with a $73,195 G90 for the boosted V6 sans AWD, or a $76,695 price for the V8.

Moving over to the Packages part of the configurator reveals zilch because everything is standard, and it's a lot of standard equipment. Opting for the V8 gives buyers the whole shebang with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, power seats that move in 22 different ways, two 10.3-inch screens for rear-seat passengers, a bundle of active safety features and more. Stepping into the G90 with the twin-turbo V6 only removes the rear-seat entertainment and the fancy power and memory seats. Otherwise, the G90 is still fully loaded.

That is one heck of a value considering the G90's rivals cost thousands more -- as in, you're looking at spending at least $13,000 more for a comparable Audi or BMW in entry-level guise. A Mercedes-Benz S-Class creeps even closer to a six-figure starting price. Though, if a buyer's already prepared to drop nearly $80,000 on a top-of-the-line Genesis, money probably isn't a concern. Just a guess.