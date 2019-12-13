2020 Genesis G90: Large luxury with polarizing looks

  • 2020 Genesis G90
The Genesis G90 has a polarizing new look for 2020.

In addition to the giant grille, the rear end gets revised styling.

Two engine choices are on offer.

A 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V6 is the base engine, with 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque.

A 5.0-liter V8 is optional, with 420 hp and 383 lb-ft.

All G90s use an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive.

The G90 is Genesis' largest sedan.

Slim headlamp housings cover LED lights.

The Genesis wing badge sits up front, but the company's name is spelled out across the trunk.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Genesis G90.

