2020 Genesis G80: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Enlarge Image Genesis

The Genesis G80 is, arguably, the brand's, um, genesis. The sedan originally started life as the Hyundai Genesis, before the nameplate was spun off into its own luxury brand. Now, Genesis offers the compact G70 and full-size G90, and will soon sell the GV80 SUV. Through all of that, the G80 has carried on largely unchanged. But there's still a lot to like here.

Powertrain and specs

The 2020 Genesis G80 is available with three engine options, all of which use eight-speed automatic transmissions and can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive.

The standard engine is a naturally aspirated, 3.8-liter V6, putting out 311 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. This is the G80's most fuel-efficient engine, with EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 19 miles per gallon city, 27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Stepping up to the 3.3T Sport model gets you a -- you guessed it -- 3.3-liter V6, with a pair of turbochargers that help it shove 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque to either the rear or all four wheels. Fuel economy takes a slight hit here: The 3.3T Sport is estimated to return 17 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

Finally, the G80 offers what's slowly becoming a rarity in the luxury space: a naturally aspirated V8 engine. This is the same 5.0-liter V8 you can find in the larger G90, producing 420 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. (Opt to run regular fuel instead of premium, however, and Genesis says you'll only have 407 hp and 372 lb-ft at your disposal.) The big V8 is also the G80's thirstiest engine, returning an EPA-estimated 16 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

G80s can be had with either 18 or 19-inch wheels, and Sport models come with a unique suspension tune.

Enlarge Image Genesis

Interior

Every G80 offers seating for five passengers, with leather upholstery. Several color schemes are available, as are things like heated seats, cooled seats and a panoramic sunroof. 3.3T Sport and 5.0-liter models add standard features like wireless phone charging, a 17-speaker Lexicon audio system and a head-up display. Overall, the G80's cabin is spacious and comfortable.

The G80 offers a decent amount of room for your belongings, too. The trunk is EPA-rated to carry 15.3 cubic feet of cargo.

Technology

Every G80 comes with a 9.2-inch central screen handling multimedia and infotainment duties; the 3.3T Sport and 5.0-liter models use a HD screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and embedded navigation is optional.

The G80 comes with a big list of standard safety equipment. Every model rolls off the line with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, a driver attention warning and adaptive cruise control.

Enlarge Image Genesis

Pricing

The 2020 Genesis G80 starts at $43,545 for a base, 3.8-liter, rear-wheel-drive model. From there, the price walk is as follows. All prices include $995 for destination.

G80 3.8 AWD: $46,045

G80 3.8 Sport RWD: $49,245

G80 3.8 Sport AWD: $51,745

G80 3.8 Ultimate RWD: $53,495

G80 3.8 Ultimate AWD: $55,995

G80 3.3T Sport RWD: $56,745

G80 3.3T Sport AWD: $59,245

G80 5.0 RWD: $58,495

G80 5.0 AWD: $60,995

Availability

The 2020 Genesis G80 is on sale now.