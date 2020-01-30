2020 Genesis G80 is still a solid value

  • 2020 Genesis G80
Say hello to the 2020 Genesis G80.

This is the midtier G80 3.3T Sport model.

It's powered by a 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine.

The 2020 G80 can also be had with two naturally aspirated engines: a 3.8-liter V6 or a 5.0-liter V6.

No matter the engine, both rear- and all-wheel drive are available. 

The G80 was technically Genesis' first model, originally launching as the Hyundai Genesis.

The G80 is set to be replaced by an all-new model soon.

The G80 comes with a host of standard safety equipment, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.

The V8-powered G80 is a pretty sweet sleeper sedan.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Genesis G80.

