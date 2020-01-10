2020 Ford Super Duty's snow plow prep package will make you a neighborhood hero

Ford

Many Americans live in places where it snows. Some of those people are the kind of thoughtful neighbors that the rest of us reprobates dream of having, in that they've decided to pony up the dough for their very own snowplow, and they've taken it upon themselves to keep the neighborhood clear of the white stuff.

It's for those people (and small business owners, municipalities, etc.) that Ford has created its 2020 Super Duty truck with available snow plow prep package. What comes in the snow plow prep package? Well, to be clear: not a snow plow. You're on your own there, but it does come with uprated front springs that are specific to each truck configuration, as well as a heavy-duty alternator because the mechanism that lifts your plow doesn't run on kindness.

"Super Duty is a real workhorse in the snow-removal industry," said Mike Pruitt, Ford F-Series Super Duty chief engineer, in a statement. "With our new Snow Plow Prep Package, we're really delivering for folks who clear the way after a big storm. Being able to safely hook up bigger plows means roads, driveways and parking lots are cleared quickly and drivers can move on to the next job."

In order to select the snow plow prep package for your shiny, new and, at this point, speculative 2020 Ford Super Duty, you'll first have to make sure it's got four-wheel drive. That should be kind of a no-brainer, but Ford is saving someone from themselves with that one, we're sure.

But wait, as they say, there's more. Ford offers plenty of other cold-climate goodies that will help make your early morning, Bob Seger-and-gas-station-coffee-fueled plow sessions more pleasant. These include things like a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats and a windshield wiper de-icer. We'd have liked to have seen Ford include the cool heated wiper system that it's offering in the Lincoln Aviator here, but no dice.

From a more mechanical side of things, Ford also offers a deep-snow-and-sand mode on some models equipped with its in-house 10-speed automatic transmission, and you can even have amber and white strobe lights fitted from the factory on some trim levels.

In the end, all this gear gives you the ability to fit 1,400 pounds of snow plow on the front of your truck, and that's not bad, especially when you consider that's with the gasoline engine and not the diesel. Even better is that the package will set you back just $250 of your hard-earned bucks.

Ford's 2020 Super Duty starts at just under $40,000 in its most basic, no-frills trim but ranges on up to nearly $97,000 if you want a loaded F-450.