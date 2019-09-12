Just how expensive can the 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 get?

Ford configurator

This pony ain't cheap. The 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 configurator is live, and that meant it was time to see just how expensive the pony-in-chief cost when playing it fast and loose with the options. However, we'll try and keep things restrained to options and equipment that would truly benefit the car.

The great news: Ford offers a variety of really great colors to match the pony car's personality and only two of them cost extra. Rapid Red and Twister Orange increase the price by $395 and $495 more, respectively. Frankly, the orange looks great, but Ford Performance Blue is stellar. Let's save a few hundred dollars there.

Side stripes add $375 back the final cost, but the racing stripes are where it's at. How can one configure a Shelby Mustang and not add stripes? That's another $1,000. Worth it. Oh, but Ford will actually paint the stripes on and skip the vinyl application for a cool $10,000. Since we're being reasonable, vinyl is just fine.

Obviously, the Carbon Fiber Track Pack is a given, and that costs the equivalent of a modest used car at $18,500. The goodies included? Carbon-fiber wheels, GT4-style rear wing, splitter wickers and stickier Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires. The instrument panel is also finished in exposed carbon-fiber. There's also a $1,500 handling package, but the carbon-fiber pack bundles it already.

Next up, there's the option for a Technology Package. Skip. Why? The Shelby Mustang GT500 is hardly a commuter car and a fine machine without blind-spot monitors, factory navigation or the Bang & Olufsen sound system. The 5.2-liter supercharged V8 with 760 horsepower already has quite the soundtrack anyway. By the way, heated and cooled seats are optional, but not with the carbon-fiber pack and its Recaro seats.

The damage after speccing a pretty well-equipped 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 is $93,495 after the destination charge. With the painted stripes, technology package and other doo-dads like custom car covers, the GT500 can easily be a $100,000-plus pony car. Too rich for my blood, but a guy can dream.