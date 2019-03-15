Ford's Grabber Lime is a retina-blasting ode to the way things were

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford is getting in the St. Patrick's Day spirit by announcing on Thursday that 2020 Mustang models, including the GT350 and GT500, will be available in a particularly eye-searing hue that it's calling "Grabber Lime."

In addition to Grabber Lime, Ford is planning to offer the 2020 Mustang in some other vaguely retro-inspired tones like Twister Orange, Iconic Silver and Red Hot Metallic. With color names like that, it's like we're living in the late-sixties all over again! Right? Guys?

"These bright, vibrant retro colors are trending in design - in home furnishings, sportswear and even appliances," said Barb Whalen, Ford's color and materials manager, in a statement. "Aspirational and confident, they are fun, youthful colors that make a statement of how you want the world to see you and who you want to be."

Now, we don't know if any of that is true or not, but undoubtedly there will be more than a few people who are stoked for the return of bright, garish colors to muscle cars, and if you include yourself among this group, then get ready because Ford's 2020 Mustang is expected to go on sale this fall.