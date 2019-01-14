2020 Ford Explorer ST debuts with 400-horses at Detroit Auto Show

A year ago Ford revealed the Edge ST, which was the first Blue Oval SUV to receive the ST performance badge. And now a year later it's being joined by the 2020 Ford Explorer ST that debuted at the Detroit Auto Show.
The ST replaces the Explorer Sport in the new sixth-generation lineup gaining a punchier engine, tighter chassis tuning and exclusive styling. A specially tuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine found in the Platinum model powers the ST delivering 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. That's up from the 365 horses and 380 pound-feet in the Platinum. The engine bolts to a quicker-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that routes power to all four wheels.
To get the most out of the hot rod Explorer, a Sport mode can be engaged for more aggressive throttle mapping, an altered gearbox shift schedule that will hold onto gears longer, a weightier steering feel and louder engine note.
With a 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds, the Explorer ST is quicker than the Range Rover Sport equipped with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that does it in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is estimated at 143 mph making it the fastest three-row SUV under $60,000, according to Ford.
For improved handling, the 4,701-pound ST receives unique shocks, springs and 21-inch wheels wrapped with Pirelli tires. And to up braking muscle, a big-brake package is available with unique booster calibration and larger brake pads.
Visually setting the ST apart from the rest of the Explorer range is a unique front grille with mesh insert, gloss black accents, dual quad exhaust tips and red-painted brake calipers. Inside, there's a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel with ST logo, silver accent stitching and Ford Performance scuff plates.
As with all Explorer models, the ST will come standard with a healthy list of safety technology that includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and auto headlights with auto high beams.
The 2020 Ford Explorer ST will hit showrooms this summer along with the rest of the new lineup that also features a hybrid model. Pricing isn't available yet, but an increase over the 2019 Explorer Sport's $46,625 starting price tag wouldn't be shocking given the ST's healthy performance gains.
Detroit Auto Show 2019
-
reading•2020 Ford Explorer ST debuts with 400-horses at Detroit Auto Show
-
Jan 14•2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 blitzes Detroit Auto Show
-
Jan 14•2020 Ford Explorer ST is a fast 400-horsepower people mover
-
Jan 14•2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid shoots for extreme range at Detroit Auto Show
-
•See All
Discuss: 2020 Ford Explorer ST debuts with 400-horses at Detroit Auto Show
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.