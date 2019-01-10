The Ford Explorer gets a complete overhaul for the 2020 model year, with big improvements in terms of tech, safety and styling. This all-new Explorer looks to not only maintain the crossover's popularity, but expand its appeal even further.

That's important, since the three-row crossover segment is one of the most competitive in the automotive space. When the new Explorer goes on sale this summer, it'll face fierce competition from the likes of the Chevrolet Traverse, Honda Pilot, Kia Sorento and Toyota Highlander, among others.

Let's take a look at how the 2020 Explorer is positioned against these well-known rivals.

Engine, transmission and towing

At launch, the 2020 Explorer will come standard with a 2.3-liter, turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. It's not the most powerful standard engine in the segment -- the Traverse's V6 beats it by a mere 10 horsepower -- but the Explorer offers substantial power compared to its rivals. The standard four-cylinder engines in the Highlander and Sorento look downright anemic by comparison.

For those wanting more oomph, the Explorer's optional 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 leads the class in horsepower and torque. The V6 boasts a 5,600-pound tow rating, which is slightly better than most other entrants in this segment. Only the Dodge Durango and Nissan Pathfinder do better with towing, the former able to tow as much as 8,700 pounds thanks to its optional V8 engine.

Engine, transmission and towing comparison Vehicle Engine Power (hp) Torque (lb-ft) Transmission Towing (lbs.) Ford Explorer 2.3 EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo I4 300 310 10-speed automatic 5,300 Ford Explorer 3.0 EcoBoost 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 365 380 10-speed automatic 5,600 Toyota Highlander 2.7-liter I4 185 184 6-speed automatic 1,500 Toyota Highlander V6 3.5-liter V6 295 263 8-speed automatic 5,000 Honda Pilot 3.5-liter V6 280 262 6- or 9-speed automatic 5,000 Chevrolet Traverse 2.0-liter turbo I4 255 295 9-speed automatic 1,500 Chevrolet Traverse V6 3.6-liter V6 310 266 9-speed automatic 5,000 Kia Sorento 2.4-liter I4 185 178 6-speed automatic 2,000 Kia Sorento V6 3.3-liter V6 290 252 8-speed automatic 3,500

Styling

The front fascia is the area that's undergone the most transformation, but it's arguably the blandest-looking bit of the whole package. The new crossover's flanks are more sculpted than the current Explorer's, which is a nice touch, but the rear looks pretty much identical to the 2019 model.

When it comes to the competition, there's not a rotten-looking apple in this bunch, but they have their quirks. Winning the award for most minivan-looking of the group is the Highlander, but the Sorento is a close runner-up. The Traverse is blocky-looking, especially in its base trim riddled with black plastic and small wheels. The Honda Pilot, on the other hand, looks the most windswept and unique.

Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it's perfectly fine if your design interpretations are the inverse of what's written above.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tech and safety

The 2020 Ford Explorer represents a major upgrade in compulsory tech compared with the current Explorer. Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Waze navigation integrated into an 8-inch touchscreen now come standard. The 2019 model only comes with a 4.2-inch screen and no phone mirroring unless you're willing to shell out extra dough. The 2020 Explorer also comes standard with four USB ports (two of which are USB-C), as well as 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices.

More in line with the current Explorer, the Toyota Highlander is pretty stingy with its standard tech, offering just a 6.1-inch touchscreen. The Honda Pilot is a shade more stingy, offering just a 5-inch LCD screen. The Chevrolet Traverse is much more accommodating with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a 7-inch touchscreen, plus 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to seven devices.

Despite having the lowest price in this comparison, the Kia Sorento brings its tech essentials to the party. Those essentials include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a 7-inch touchscreen.

Enlarge Image Ford

In concert with stepping up its standard tech game, the 2020 Explorer now offers a belly-full of standard safety systems, which is in stark contrast to the 2019 Explorer which offers no standard driver-assistance systems. The new Explorer comes with pedestrian-detecting collision-mitigation braking, blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, automatic high beams and a rearview camera that can wash itself if things get murky out on the trail.

Those standard safety features make the base Explorer much more competitive with the well-equipped Highlander and Pilot, which both come with compulsory collision-mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beams. The Traverse mirrors the current Explorer by offering no standard driver-assistance systems. The same goes for the Sorento.

Cargo space

With 87.8 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third rows of seats folded, the Explorer offers respectable cargo room, beating most of its competitors except for the Chevy, which is huge inside. In fact, its 98.2 cubic-foot max falls between the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Ford Expedition, both of which are one vehicle class larger.

The Pilot and Highlander, with their middle-of-the-road pricing, also offer middle-of-the-road storage volume, while the value-positioned Sorento is certifiably cargo-cramped. In fact, the Honda CR-V, one size class down, offers more maximum volume than the Sorento.

Cargo volume comparison (cubic feet) Vehicle Seats up 3rd row folded 2nd and 3rd rows folded Ford Explorer 18.2 47.9 87.8 Toyota Highlander 13.8 42.3 83.7 Honda Pilot 16 47 83.9 Chevrolet Traverse 23 57.8 98.2 Kia Sorento 11.3 38 73

Headroom and legroom

If you have a big head -- hopefully not in the personality sense -- and you're a passenger in the 2020 Explorer, you're in luck, as the new Ford offers best-in-class second- and third-row headroom. In every other measurement delineated below, the new Explorer remains competitive. If you gave into temptation a little too much this past holiday season, the Explorer has your back(side), too, by offering best-in-class first- and second-row hip room.

Being the space king that it is, it's no surprise the Chevy boasts some top measurements on this chart, namely with front headroom and third-row legroom. Surprisingly, the Sorento can claim a a victory here, as well. It tops the chart with its second-row legroom.

The Honda Pilot ties the Explorer with best-in-class third-row headroom, while the Highlander is the benchmark for front legroom, but offers significantly less third-row legroom than the others.

Headroom/legroom comparison (inches) Vehicle Front headroom Front legroom 2nd-row headroom 2nd-row legroom 3rd-row headroom 3rd-row legroom Ford Explorer 40.7 43 40.5 39 38.9 32.2 Toyota Highlander 40.7 44.2 39.9 38.4 35.9 27.7 Honda Pilot 40.1 40.9 40.2 38.4 38.9 31.9 Chevrolet Traverse 41.3 41 40 38.4 38.2 33.5 Kia Sorento 39.5 44.1 39.3 39.4 36.3 31.7

Pricing

Ford says the 2020 Explorer's base price will end up being $400 more than the 2019 model's $32,365 figure. Including an estimated destination charge of $995, that amounts to at least $33,760, which will place the Explorer at the more expensive end of the segment. That's nothing new for the Ford, but understandable considering the Explorer's level of standard horsepower, tech and safety features.

2020 pricing for most models in the auto industry is expected to be an average of several hundred dollars more than their 2019 counterparts, so keep that in mind when referring to the pricing of the Explorer's 2019-model-year competitors below.

Ford is yet to release prices for its higher-trim Explorers, but the top-spec Platinum trim level for 2019 starts at $54,165, so the 2020 model shouldn't be much more than that.

Enlarge Image Ford

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Kia Sorento's low base price is due largely to its unimpressive base engine and a lack of standard driver-assistance features. Like the Sorento, the Highlander comes with a low-cost base engine, as well, but a healthy suite of standard driver-assistance systems put it mid-pack among starting prices.

The Honda Pilot LX also offers a stout list of standard driver aids but bundles that with a V6 engine. The Pilot offers less standard tech, though, which explains why it commands only $70 more than the Toyota. The Chevrolet Traverse takes a different approach to landing mid-pack. It offers a standard V6 but a dearth of standard driver-assistance features.

On the upper end, you'll notice most of these crossovers come in at under $50,000 in their top trims. Attribute that to the fact that none offer the level of horsepower that the Explorer Platinum has on tap.

Three-row crossover SUV pricing Vehicle Price (incl. destination) Ford Explorer $33,760 Ford Explorer Platinum $56,000 (est) Toyota Highlander LE $32,425 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum $48,500 Honda Pilot LX $32,495 Honda Pilot Elite $49,065 Chevrolet Traverse L $31,125 Chevrolet Traverse High Country $54,395 Kia Sorento L $27,335 Kia Sorento SX Limited AWD $47,535

According to this tale of the tape, the new Explorer should have little difficulty defending its sales crown. What remains to be seen is what it will be like to drive, so keep your internet dials locked here for a forthcoming first-drive impression as soon as we can get our mitts on a sixth-gen Explorer.