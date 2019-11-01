2020 Ford Bronco will officially debut next spring

Here's some good news to start your Friday: The 2020 Ford Bronco finally has a debut timeline. While the Blue Oval didn't get too specific, the highly anticipated SUV will show face in spring of next year, a new teaser video confirmed Friday.

The video gives absolutely nothing away about the off-road-oriented SUV, but instead traces the Bronco's history from inception to its return. We see the various historic logos and footage of classic Broncos parading around before the updated font and badge fill the screen. The quick video closes with the spring 2020 reveal news.

Ford's been astonishingly quiet about the latest Bronco after confirming its return way back in 2017. In the meantime, we've seen countless rumors come and go, as well as plenty of patent applications to whet our palettes. Removable doors, alleged powertrains, the possibility of a manual transmission and more have floated around the internet for years.

The Bronco is one of numerous new Ford models coming as the automaker shuts the door on passenger cars -- save for the Mustang coupe. The 2020 Explorer and Escape kicked the party off, while the Bronco and "Baby Bronco" model will join the lineup soon. The latter vehicle will sit on the Escape's bones but will be a far more rugged alternative to the more car-like crossover on which it's based.

With the spring 2020 date confirmed, there's a very good chance Ford will exercise the North American International Auto Show's big date change to reveal the Bronco. The Detroit show will no longer take place in January and instead will move to June to capitalize on warmer weather and take advantage of the venue's outdoor space. After all, it's still technically spring by the time the Detroit shows rolls around on June 7.