2020 Chevy Corvette orders halted due to high demand

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

If you were eagerly waiting for a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, it may be that you'll receive a 2021 model instead.

According to a leaked email from General Motors to dealers, the automaker has ended all 2020 Corvette orders amid incredibly high demand. A Corvette Forum user first published the email on Wednesday and Roadshow confirmed the news with a Chevy representative.

A spokesperson told Roadshow that Chevy has "decided to stop taking sold orders after March 18, 2020." That's today, by the way. To help remedy the problem, orders for the 2021 model year will open earlier than expected and start in late May, according to the representative.

It likely means some customers won't take delivery of a 2020 model year car after all, as the email cited a forthcoming system to turn 2020 Corvette orders into new, 2021 Corvette orders.

The email says the move will "avoid false customer expectations" and GM assigned blame to last year's UAW-GM work stoppage during an extended strike. Last year we'd already learned the C8-generation Corvette wouldn't begin production on time in December, and instead, the first cars began rolling out of the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory this February.

Cars have only just started reaching giddy owners, but aside from high demand, it'll likely be a little longer due to the coronavirus outbreak. GM said on Wednesday it will stop production temporarily through at least March 30 at all of its North American plants.