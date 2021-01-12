2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray lands in Forza Horizon 4 this week

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon fans, the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is coming your way. On Monday, Chevrolet and Forza said the sports car will land in Forza Horizon 4, making it the first video game to play host to a digital version of America's sports car.

You can drive a virtual version of the C8 R race car in iRacing and Project Cars 3, but this will be the first time the road-going version of the C8-generation Corvette will be available to gamers. However, Turn 10 Studios won't just give players the car, nor will they be able to simply buy it with in-game money.

Instead, gamers will need to unlock the Corvette Stingray through the Find New Roads in-game championship. Yeah, you have to work for it, guys.

The latest generation of Corvette joins over 450 other cars available for players to take the digital keys to. It also becomes the 11th Corvette to join Forza Horizon 4. The update including the Corvette goes live Jan. 14 and will be available for both Xbox consoles and PC.