2020 BMW M5 celebrates 35 years with limited-edition model

The BMW M5 sport sedan is now in its sixth generation. And though the current F90 model has arguably lost some of that lovin' feeling we remember from prior generations (the E39 still makes us drool), it continues to be a hoot and a half behind the wheel, with tremendous power and supercar-stomping acceleration.

To celebrate 35 years since BMW brought its M5 into the world, the company announced a new, limited-edition model on Thursday, appropriately called the Edition 35 Years. Only 350 of these special M5s will be offered globally, with just 35 earmarked for US consumption.

The Edition 35 Years builds on the current, range-topping M5 Competition model, and wears BMW Individual gray paint, with "a special pigmentation to create the appearance of a silk matte surface finish." New 20-inch wheels are also finished in gray, while the M5's big brakes have gloss-black calipers. Inside, the Edition 35 Years gets gold-anodized aluminum trim on the center console, doors and instrument panel -- which might sound gauche, but actually looks quite cool.

Enlarge Image BMW

Under the hood, the M5 Competition's 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces a healthy 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, able to scoot the all-wheel drive sedan to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. Every Edition 35 Years M5 comes fitted with the M Driver's Package, which raises the electronic speed limiter from 155 mph to 189, and includes a voucher for the M Driver's School in either Spartanburg, South Carolina, or Thermal, California.

Otherwise, the Edition 35 Years is pretty much a fully loaded M5 Competition, complete with the Executive Package (soft-close doors, power sunshades, massaging front seats, wireless charging, driver-assistance tech and more) and a 10.2-inch display running BMW's iDrive 7 multimedia system.

The US-spec M5 Edition 35 Years cars will be produced in September and October of this year, priced from $128,995, including destination and the gas guzzler tax. That's about $8,000 more than a similarly equipped, non-special-edition M5 Competition, but on the other hand, a small price to pay to own something this rare.