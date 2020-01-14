The Bentley Mulsanne is dead and so is its 61-year-old engine, but they're getting a hell of a send-off

Bentley

Bentley's Mulsanne is a big, elegant bruiser of a car. It's powerful, luxurious, and like most other old-school automotive mega-fauna these days, it's going the way of the dodo. By that, we mean that it's set to cease production in the spring of 2020, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.



See, we may be losing the Mulsanne, but it's being replaced by the even cooler, much more attractive and more modern Flying Spur, though that doesn't mean Bentley is sending its current flagship quietly into that good night.



Enter the 2020 Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 edition -- announced on Tuesday and so named in tribute to the brand's famous 6.75-liter (or 6 3/4, if you're old school) L-series V8 that's been in continuous production since 1959, and which is being phased out along with the Mulsanne in which it's been used since the model's introduction.

The 6.75-Edition has been styled and configured by famed coach-builder Mulliner and will only be produced in a very limited run of just 30 vehicles. What exactly sets the 6.75 apart from a normal Mulsanne? Well, before you get excited, it's all aesthetic stuff.



So, instead of Bentley's famous little "organ stop" knobs for ventilation control, the 6.75 Edition gets knobs shaped like small oil caps. Bentley also added some neat cutaway-style drawings of the L-series engine to the Mulsanne's gauge faces and to the dashboard clock.



The car's seats boast special stitching, while the engine compartment and exterior of the vehicle get throwback chrome badging. The badges' logo is carried over into the puddle lights as well. Under the hood, the intake manifold is painted black like classic 6.75-liter engines of days gone by.



One other note of good news is that Bentley isn't planning on "making redundant" the folks who work on the Mulsanne line. Instead, Bentley confirmed in its press release that all of those staff members will be transferred elsewhere in the company.