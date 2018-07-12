Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner has history inside

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner celebrates the company's 100th anniversary.
The car has throwback touches to the original 8 Litre car that W.O. Bentley designed in 1930.
The 1930 8 Litre was the last car designed by W.O. Bentley.
Parts of this original vehicle will be found in the new, special-edition Mulsanne.
A slice of the 8 Litre's crankshaft will be displayed in all 100 of the new Mulsannes.
W.O. Bentley is the namesake of the British luxury brand.
The 8 Litre's interior lends its color palette to the new Mulsanne.
Here's part of the crankshaft that's been sliced up for inclusion in the new Mulsanne models.
The Mulsanne W.O. Edition has a special interior done up by Bentley coachbuilder Mulliner.
