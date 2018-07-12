Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner has history inside

  • Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner
The Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner celebrates the company's 100th anniversary.

The car has throwback touches to the original 8 Litre car that W.O. Bentley designed in 1930.

The 1930 8 Litre was the last car designed by W.O. Bentley.

Parts of this original vehicle will be found in the new, special-edition Mulsanne.

A slice of the 8 Litre's crankshaft will be displayed in all 100 of the new Mulsannes.

W.O. Bentley is the namesake of the British luxury brand.

The 8 Litre's interior lends its color palette to the new Mulsanne.

Here's part of the crankshaft that's been sliced up for inclusion in the new Mulsanne models.

The Mulsanne W.O. Edition has a special interior done up by Bentley coachbuilder Mulliner.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner.

