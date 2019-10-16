2020 Bentley Flying Spur production kicks off, but there's still time to save up

Bentley

It's not easy living life with champagne tastes a six-pack-of-beer bank account. But for those within reach, or maybe just out of it, you have a handful of months to keep saving for Bentley's latest: The 2020 Flying Spur.

The British luxury marque said on Wednesday that the elegant sedan is now in production ahead of the first customer deliveries early next year. Production follows over 1 million miles of development tests. Engineers and designers had one goal this time around, and that was to make the 2020 Flying Spur a sports car with limousine looks.

With that in mind, the luxury machine packs a familiar twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission fires off gear changes. Making its first appearance in a Bentley is electronic all-wheel steering. The system moves the rear wheels in a fashion to support whatever the driver's inputs are. At slow speeds, they'll counter-steer to better navigate tight areas. On twisties, the system helps gobble up hairpin turns.

As Roadshow's Drew Stearne found in our first-drive review of the new Flying Spur, the one unique element to the sedan actually makes it feel quite like a Continental GT. That was hardly a complaint, mind you.

Aside from the dashing good looks outside, the primped cabin boasts diamond-quilted leather, fluted seats and the company's famed rotating dashboard display. A lot of love goes into these cars on the production line.

And if it looks like something you need, keep this figure in mind: $214,600. That's what it costs to step into one of these machines, but you'll make a grand entrance wherever you go.