2020 Bentley Flying Spur is a powerful, supple sedan

Bentley's latest offering is the four-door Flying Spur.
The 2020 Flying Spur is largely based on the new Continental GT coupe.
Power comes from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 engine, delivering 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.
Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Flying Spur gets Bentley's 48-volt anti-roll tech, for flatter handling.
Rear-wheel steering is a feature unique to the Flying Spur, and helps the big sedan feel nimbler in corners.
The Flying Spur is packed with all the latest comfort and convenience features you could ever want.
And it should be, for a starting price north of $200,000.
The Flying Spur is Bentley's second sedan, after the Mulsanne.
