2020 Bentley Flying Spur is a powerful, supple sedan

Bentley's latest offering is the four-door Flying Spur.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
1
of 30

The 2020 Flying Spur is largely based on the new Continental GT coupe.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
2
of 30

Power comes from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 engine, delivering 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
3
of 30

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
4
of 30

The Flying Spur gets Bentley's 48-volt anti-roll tech, for flatter handling.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
5
of 30

Rear-wheel steering is a feature unique to the Flying Spur, and helps the big sedan feel nimbler in corners.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
6
of 30

The Flying Spur is packed with all the latest comfort and convenience features you could ever want.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
7
of 30

And it should be, for a starting price north of $200,000.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
8
of 30

The Flying Spur is Bentley's second sedan, after the Mulsanne.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
9
of 30

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
10
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
11
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
12
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
13
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
14
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
15
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
16
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
17
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
18
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
19
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
20
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
21
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
22
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
23
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
24
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
25
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
26
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
27
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
28
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
29
of 30

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
30
of 30
