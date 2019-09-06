Let the light in with the 2020 Bentley Continental GT's glass roof

Bentley

No one needs a sunroof in their new car, but often, it's a nice added luxury as a way to enjoy sunshine and fresh air. And when speccing a Bentley, it's all about luxury. Naturally, the British luxury brand didn't add any old sunroof to the 2020 Bentley Continental GT's options list -- it added a panoramic glass roof.

Limited to the Continental GT with the 6.0-liter W12 engine, the panoramic glass roof is, at the end of the day, a fancy sunroof. However, it truly does span the roof, and considering the cockpit isn't gargantuan, it'll let a lot of light in. Bentley said it's made of polarized glass to let passengers see more clearly and reduce glare.

When someone's had enough of the outside world, a power shade shuts the light out so, as Bentley said, passengers can be "cocooned" in the cabin. Obviously, the shade is covered in Alcantara and matches one of the 15 colors Bentley offers for the Continental GT's headliner.

With a standard Continental GT coupe starting at a cool $214,600, the added cost of the panoramic roof seems like pennies on the dollar. Those who want more light will need to cough up $3,900 more at current exchange rates.

Also new to both the Continental GT V8 and W12 model is the addition of a high-gloss carbon-fiber finish for the interior. Bentley's finest craftspeople will slather the dashboard and door panels in the lightweight material. The center stack, meanwhile, boasts a piano black finish.

The 2020 Continental GT was supposed to launch much earlier this year, but the first models only started making their way to dealers in the second half of 2019 following delays.