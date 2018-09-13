RIP Beetle: VW's icon officially dies in 2019

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Rumors of the Volkswagen Beetle's death have been circulating for quite some time, but now, it's officially official. Volkswagen announced Thursday it will stop Beetle production in 2019, and these Final Edition models mark the end of the line.

"As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the US and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace [the Beetle]," Volkswagen of America president Hinrich J. Woebcken said in a statement. Sad trombone, I guess.

Of course, Woebcken also said "never say never," and previous reports have suggested an electrified Beetle redux could launch in the future.

For now, the Beetle as we know it will be sent off with a Final Edition trim, available in either coupe or convertible body styles. And while its signature, model-specific colors are the Safari Uni and Stonewashed Blue pictured here, VW will offer the Final Edition Beetle in white, black and gray, as well. Other visual changes include chrome exterior accents, body-color side mirrors and unique wheels.

Every 2019 Beetle is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine, producing 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is the only gearbox available.

The Final Edition coupe starts at $23,045 for the SE (not including $895 for destination) and $25,995 for the SEL, while convertible models will cost $27,295 and $29,995, respectively.