RIP Beetle: These Final Edition models mark the end of the road for VW's icon.

Final Edition Beetles will be available as either a coupe or a convertible.

Final Edition models can be had in a variety of colors, in addition to this tan and blue.

The model-specific interior trim matches the exterior.

Volkswagen will officially discontinue the Beetle in 2019.

Volkswagen has no immediate plans to replace it, though it would seem an ideal candidate for electrification.

Sorry, Bug. It's been fun.

2019 VW Beetle bows out with Final Edition models

2019 Volkswagen Jetta: Better, not just bigger

