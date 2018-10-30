2019 VW Jetta gets a trio of SEMA customs

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The annual SEMA (Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association) show in Las Vegas is an opportunity for car manufacturers to let their hair down and turn their otherwise mainstream offerings into crazy custom cars. The latest to get in on the fun is Volkswagen, with a series of three 2019 Jettas which it announced on Tuesday.

The first of the three custom Jettas comes from H&R Springs and is based on the 2019 R-Line model, featuring a lowered stance courtesy of H&R coilovers. It's also riding on 19-inch Rotiform wheels which offer room for upgraded color-matched front brake calipers and larger rotors. Finally, this Jetta sports an Air Design USA body kit.

The second car was fully built by Air Design USA and is based on an SEL-trim Jetta. Its modifications include 19-inch wheels by TSW, an Air Design USA body kit (natch) and a set of killer '80s-inspired side stripes. It's also schlepping around a roof-mounted bicycle with matching stripes.

Finally, the most extreme of the three cars is a Jetta S modified by well-known VW enthusiast Jamie Orr. The White Silver car is slammed with a set of KW Clubsport coilovers and sits on 20-inch Work wheels. The car uses six-piston Brembo brakes up front and Golf R brakes in the rear, with rotors from ECS Tuning. Finally, it's wearing a prototype 3D printed body kit, also from ECS Tuning.

The 2019 Jetta marks a significant change for VW's entry-level sedan, thanks to its shift to the more advanced MQB platform and the addition of a ton of great tech. It's not necessarily the most exciting thing in the world to look at in stock trim, but these SEMA builds prove that good bones can go a long way.