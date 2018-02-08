The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon has been a long time coming. We've already had a go in a European-spec model on the German Autobahn, but now know more about the car coming here following its US debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

Based on the Volkswagen's excellent MQB platform, the Arteon will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. While the Euro-spec is equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, ours will pack an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox driving either the front or all four wheels.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

An adaptive suspension will be standard to give drivers the ability to switch between a more comfortable ride and a firmer, more dynamic character.

Inside, All Arteons gets a push-button starter, tri-zone automatic climate controls and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system capable of running Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Volkswagen's configurable Digital Cockpit, a premium audio system and panoramic roof are available as options.

On the safety front, LED headlights, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitor and rear traffic alert are standard issue. Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and a 360-degree camera are also offered.

The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will arrive in dealers during the third quarter of this year and be available in SE, SEL and SEL Premium trim levels.