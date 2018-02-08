2019 Volkswagen Arteon: Standard adaptive dampers and lots of tech

  • 2019-volkswagen-arteon-5
The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon made its world debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

The Arteon is based on Volkswagen's excellent MQB platform.   

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.       

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Sadly, the dual-clutch transmission won't be coming to the US. Instead, we'll get an eight-speed torque converter automatic.  

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Front-wheel drive will be standard on the Arteon, while 4Motion all-wheel drive will be available.  

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

An adaptive damping suspension will come on all Arteons.

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Volkswagen's configurable Digital Cockpit, a premium audio system and panoramic roof are available as options.  

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

On the safety front, LED headlights, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitor and rear traffic alert are standard issue.   

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Inside, All Arteons gets a push-button starter, tri-zone automatic climate controls and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system capable of running Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.   

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and a 360-degree camera are also offered.  

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will arrive in dealers during the third quarter of this year.  

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Volkswagen
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Read More
2019 Volkswagen Arteon: Standard adaptive dampers and lots of tech

Published:
