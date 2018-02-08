2019 Volkswagen Arteon: Standard adaptive dampers and lots of tech

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon made its world debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
The Arteon is based on Volkswagen's excellent MQB platform.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Sadly, the dual-clutch transmission won't be coming to the US. Instead, we'll get an eight-speed torque converter automatic.
Front-wheel drive will be standard on the Arteon, while 4Motion all-wheel drive will be available.
An adaptive damping suspension will come on all Arteons.
Volkswagen's configurable Digital Cockpit, a premium audio system and panoramic roof are available as options.
On the safety front, LED headlights, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitor and rear traffic alert are standard issue.
Inside, All Arteons gets a push-button starter, tri-zone automatic climate controls and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system capable of running Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.
Adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and a 360-degree camera are also offered.
The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will arrive in dealers during the third quarter of this year.