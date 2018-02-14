2019 Veloster N might be the best-sounding Hyundai ever

We like to think that we're pretty well informed when it comes to the happenings in the automotive world, but to be honest, we were caught off-guard when Hyundai dropped the Veloster N on everybody at the Detroit Auto Show. The N has an incredible spec sheet, and from the moment we saw it, we had to know how it sounded. Thankfully, the wait to do so wasn't as long as we thought it would be.

Just to refresh your memory, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N makes 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It has independent rear suspension, a six-speed manual gearbox and an electronic limited-slip front differential. It's a serious contender for hot the hot hatch crown.

The crew over at the YouTube channel The Straight Pipes somehow pestered Hyundai into giving them access to a pre-production Veloster N which they then proceeded to thrash on the highways and byways of what we're guessing is Ontario, Canada. They set their chase car up with exterior mics, and these are the results without any crappy distracting music or nonsense. Get excited.

So yeah, the Veloster N sounds way meaner than even we thought it would. It's hard to say in a video, but it may even sound better than the Golf R and Civic Type R in stock form. We still have no idea where the Veloster N will fall in terms of pricing but, we're betting that it will present ample bang for one's buck considering the company that's building it.