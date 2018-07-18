Car Industry

Terrafugia is going to put its Transition flying car on sale in 2019

As if people's on-road habits didn't frighten us enough...

Terrafugia

For some reason that's entirely beyond me, people are still superexcited about the idea of flying cars. They're so fascinated by them that we've gotten news of not one, not even two but three flying cars in development just this week. The first two were concepts but the third, from Geely-owned Terrafugia, is a real thing and production versions are going to be available next year, the company says.

The Terrafugia Transition is a combination hybrid-electric road vehicle and pusher-style propeller-driven aircraft. It definitely looks more aircraft than car but its makers say that it complies with all FAA and NHTSA regulations, including those for safety equipment.

march10-2012-385Enlarge Image

It looks like a cartoon version of a plane, but it'll do 100 miles per hour and cruise 400 miles.

 Terrafugia

The production Transition gets some upgrades over previous iterations that have been shown, including a boost feature for extra speed while flying, a full-frame parachute system, upgraded avionics and a more comfortable interior for both pilot and passenger.

The Transition will cruise at a speed of around 100 miles per hour in airplane form, and its Rotax-sourced engine burns around 5 gallons of fuel per hour, giving it a range of around 400 miles. It will fly to a maximum altitude of 10,000 feet.

march10-2012-243

An argument could be made for the Transition appearing "car-like" but we'd have to be wearing beer goggles.

 Terrafugia

There's no word on how much the Transition will cost, but it's hard to imagine who the buyer for this would actually be. Like most two-in-one designs, it doesn't seem like it's particularly great at either flying or driving. You'd almost be better off buying a Cessna and a Miata for what would likely be a fraction of the money.

Still, if you find that the Terrafugia Transition is your cup of tea, you can check it out next week at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 23 through 29.

