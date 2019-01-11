2019 Ram Heavy Duty teased on video ahead of Detroit Auto Show debut

Ram

Last year, Ram made a splash at the Detroit Auto Show with the introduction of the new 1500 pickup truck. This year, the truck brand wants to go bigger -- literally -- by launching the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty.

Teaser videos released on YouTube and Facebook, as well as a page on Ram's website, give us early peeks at the new Ram HD. What's evident immediately is that the new 2500 and 3500 HD trucks will get a comprehensive visual overhaul that brings them a little more in-line with the look of the Ram 1500 models. Ram's teaser page also hints that the new truck will have even fancier accoutrements inside, with phrases like "Knock on wood," "Surround yourself with even more sound" and "Feel like you're in first class" hinting at a high-quality cabin.

It goes without saying that we expect the Ram Heavy Duty models to offer more toughness, more towing capacity and even greater payload ratings than ever before. The truck's launch is timed well to help Ram compete with the new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD, which boasts up to 910 pound-feet of torque and 3 more inches of rear legroom than before.

Not that, of course, today's Ram HDs are exactly lacking in capability. The current 3500 HD can tow up to 31,210 pounds, boasts a payload rating of 7,350 pounds and, when equipped with its 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine, offers 930 pound-feet of torque.

All will be revealed at Ram's press conference on Monday, Jan. 14, and we'll have all the details on the new truck, as well as tons of photos of the Heavy Duty beasts, right here at Roadshow.