2019 Ram Heavy Duty pricing starts at $33,395, tops out at $67,050

Ram's new Heavy Duty pickups will hit the streets in the not-too-distant future. And despite packing a lot more power and a huge onslaught of tech, they're only a little more expensive than last year's trucks. According to pricing data released Tuesday, the 2019 Ram 2500 comes in at $33,395, and the Ram 3500 starts at $34,845 -- increases of $350 and $400, respectively.

Tradesman, Bighorn, Laramie, Power Wagon, Laramie Longhorn and Limited trims are available on both models, with short- and long-wheelbase configurations, and in Regular Cab, Crew Cab and Mega Cab body styles. The most expensive 2500 and 3500 4x4 Mega Cab Limited models cost almost double the price of their base counterparts, at $65,700 and $67,050, respectively. Those ought to be some fancy-shmancy trucks.

A number of powertrains are available, including a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel I6 that produces 400 horsepower and a staggering 1,000 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed Aisin automatic transmission handles all that torque.

The base 2019 Ram Heavy Duty engine is a 6.4-liter V8 that puts out 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet, mated to an 8-speed automatic. If you want diesel power but don't need Earth-warping twist, there's a smaller Cummins I6 on offer, with 370 horsepower, 850 pound-feet and a different six-speed automatic transmission.

In its most capable configuration, Ram says the Heavy Duty can haul up to 7,680 pounds of payload, and will tow as much as 35,100 pounds. My god.

The Ram Heavy Duty is definitely the prettiest of the new HD pickups on the market -- certainly better than the Chevy Silverado HD and Ford Super Duty, anyway. Inside, there's a ton of tech available, including the 12-inch, portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system from the Ram 1500.

Look for the 2019 Heavy Duty models to hit Ram dealers in the coming months.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Ram Heavy Duty: 1,000 pound-feet of diesel power