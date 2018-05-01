The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid goes single-turbo, gets faster

It's no secret we love hybrids here at Roadshow, particularly when they come from Porsche, so we're genuinely excited to hear that the German automaker is releasing a new Cayenne E-Hybrid for 2019.

Porsche has nailed the performance hybrid thing with its other recent E-Hybrid models like the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and in particular, the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, which is frighteningly quick to drive. The new Cayenne E-Hybrid doesn't promise to be as wild as those grand tourers, but with 455 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque on tap, it's not going to be slow.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Motive power for the Cayenne E-Hybrid comes from a 3.0-liter single-turbo V6. In fact, it's the same unit which powers the standard Cayenne, albeit augmented by an electric motor that makes 134 hp and 295 lb-ft. The transmission isn't a fancy PDK unit like in the Panamera. Instead, it's a tried-and-true eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic which should better suit the Cayenne's character anyway.

The E-Hybrid's battery pack boasts 30 percent more capacity than the previous model and will allow users to drive for just over 27 miles purely on the battery. As in other Porsche E-Hybrids, there are several drive modes, including Sport and Sport Plus (which actually charges the battery as you drive like a hooligan, bonus!) as well as E-Power, Hybrid Auto, E-Hold and E-Charge which we've covered in other E-Hybrid reviews.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche has also tweaked the way the hybrid system is integrated into its gasoline powerplant by moving the hybrid module in between the engine and transmission. The new driveline using a new electromechanical actuator that dramatically increases how quickly the system can respond versus the old Cayenne S E-Hybrid's electro-hydraulic actuator.

Other updates for the Cayenne E-Hybrid include available 22-inch wheels (a first for the brand), and both Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the Sport Chrono Package will come as standard equipment. The rest of the Cayenne line get some updated equipment too, including massaging seats, heated windshield and a head-up display. However, we're assuming the latter creature comforts won't be included gratis.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Finally, the Cayenne E-Hybrid will have Porsche's InnoDrive system available. InnoDrive is like a hyper-intelligent adaptive cruise control system that uses GPS data and other inputs to effectively look almost two miles ahead of the vehicle. This allows the Cayenne to select gearing, throttle and hybrid module use based on topography, road conditions and traffic.

Porsche expects the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid to hit dealerships early next year with a starting price tag of $80,950 including destination fee.