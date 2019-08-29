2019 Mopar Dodge Challenger toasts 10 years of customization

Dodge

Mopar has been responsible for customized Dodge vehicles for a decade now, and to recognize the milestone, the division revealed its latest customized car straight from the factory in the 2019 Mopar Dodge Challenger.

Lots of Mopar bits are naturally present, but let's walk through what buyers will find. Each car starts life as a standard Challenger R/T Scat Pack model before Mopar gets its wrenches on it. From there, the car is sprayed either white or black, complete with asymmetrical Mopar Blue stripes, which run from the front to the rear spoiler. The stripes also highlight the shaker hood package that includes the functional scoop with "Shaker" badges on each side.

The finer touches include functional hood pins, "Mopar Design" badging and special center wheel caps.

The cabin is treated to much of the same Mopar looks with embroidered seatbacks, a special Mopar badge on the instrument panel and premium floormats. Power remains the same at 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque with a six-speed manual transmission standard. An eight-speed automatic remains optional, same as on standard Scat Pack models.

This wouldn't be a Mopar car without a few performance goodies though, right? Right. Hence, there's a Mopar cold air intake and silver-coated strut tower braces to sharpen handling.

Each car will come with what Mopar called a "birth certificate" that shows the exact build date and number. Other small tokens of celebration are the unique "keepsake" for each car (it's unclear what that actually is), a Mopar rendering and a full-color Mopar booklet. Not only does the Mopar Challenger celebrate 10 years of Mopar customization, it's also the tenth time Mopar has worked over a full vehicle.

Like its other creations, which include the 2011 Charger, 2012 Chrysler 300 and 2016 Ram Rebel, this will be a limited-edition car. With just 90 units earmarked for the US, fans will want to knock on their local dealer's door next month to place an order. Prices before destination start at $45,835.