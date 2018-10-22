The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is a wild modern muscle car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Dodge Challenger received a variety of tweaks and new options to keep the muscle car fresh.
This is the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, meaning there's a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 offering up 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.
This test car also has the new Widebody package, with fender flares and 305-section-width tires at each corner.
Dodge says thanks to the tires' extra grip, the Scat Pack Widebody accelerates, brakes and laps a road course quicker than last year's model.
Up front a splitter, Air Catcher headlights and functional hood vents manage air flow around the body and into the engine bay.
Compared to non-Widebody models, this car is 3.5 inches wider thanks to those fender flares.
That trunklid spoiler works in concert with the front splitter to help increase downforce.
Unfortunately, the loud and boisterous V8 engine is a bit thirst, with EPA ratings of 14 miles per gallon city and 23 mpg highway.
Pricing for the 2019 Dodge Challenger starts at just $27,295 (before destination), but this car has an as-tested price of $55,550.
