The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is a wild modern muscle car

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

The 2019 Dodge Challenger received a variety of tweaks and new options to keep the muscle car fresh.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

This is the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, meaning there's a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 offering up 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

This test car also has the new Widebody package, with fender flares and 305-section-width tires at each corner.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Dodge says thanks to the tires' extra grip, the Scat Pack Widebody accelerates, brakes and laps a road course quicker than last year's model.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Up front a splitter, Air Catcher headlights and functional hood vents manage air flow around the body and into the engine bay.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Compared to non-Widebody models, this car is 3.5 inches wider thanks to those fender flares.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

That trunklid spoiler works in concert with the front splitter to help increase downforce.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Unfortunately, the loud and boisterous V8 engine is a bit thirst, with EPA ratings of 14 miles per gallon city and 23 mpg highway.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Pricing for the 2019 Dodge Challenger starts at just $27,295 (before destination), but this car has an as-tested price of $55,550.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Dodge Challenger.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

