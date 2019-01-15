We've already reviewed the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and loved it, but we didn't know quite how expensive it would be. As it turns out, it's pretty darn affordable for the quality it packs.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220 will start at $32,500 for a front-wheel-drive model. If you live in snowier climes or just want the extra peace of mind of four driven wheels, adding all-wheel drive tacks another $2,000 onto the equation.
There's a solid amount of standard equipment in there, too. All A-Class Sedans get Mercedes-Benz's new MBUX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to LED headlights and safety systems like automatic braking and hill-start assist. Its 2.0-liter I4 gas engine puts out 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, and it comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Of course, the price only goes up from there. There are plenty of ways to send the price to the stratosphere -- the 7-inch screens can be updated to 10.25-inchers, there are aesthetic packages galore and other available techy bits like keyless access and a suite of active and passive safety systems.
With the A-Class Sedan's price where it is, expect the forthcoming CLA-Class to be a bit more expensive. Not only do Mercedes' swoopy-coupe variants typically cost more, the CLA-Class is more powerful and a little better equipped than the A-Class with frippery like gesture control.
Discuss: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan starts at $32,500
