2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 goes fast everywhere for $147,500

If the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 with its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine isn't quite enough giddy-up for your tastes with its mere 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque, you won't have to wait too long for the first AMG variant of the new G to land in showrooms. The punchier G63 will go on sale in early 2019 with a starting price tag of $148,495, including $995 for destination.
Like the $125,495 G550, the G63 also packs a blown 4.0-liter V8, but one that's massaged to spit out 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That represents a healthy 161 horsepower and 177 pound-feet gain over the base G-Class. When paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive, AMG says the three-ton G63 will hit 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.
The G-Class' redesigned suspension promises to handle better on-road with a fully independent front suspension, coil spring in all corners and adaptive dampers coming standard on the G63. When venturing off paved roads, the Dynamic Select system features three new AMG-specific modes that include Sand, Rock and Trail settings.
The AMG-tuned G63 strikes a more aggressive look than the standard G-Class, with bigger air intakes, wheels, Mercedes' Panamerica grille and a side pipe performance exhaust system. Inside the better trimmed interior is a pair of 12.3-inch screens serving as the instrument cluster and COMAND infotainment display controlled by the thumb pads on the AMG steering wheel and a 64-color ambient lighting system.
If the G63 still isn't enough for your tastes, you'll just have to keep your fingers crossed for AMG to roll out a potential successor to the G65.
