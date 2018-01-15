Where the 2019 Mercedes G-Class is going, it doesn't need roads

It might look the same as its predecessor, but the 2019 G-Class is actually 2.1 inches longer and 4.8 inches wider than before.
While its boxy good looks are still accounted for, there are some slight updates to the front and rear fascia.
To start, the G-Class will be available in just the G550 trim.
The engine is a 4.0-liter V8 putting out 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. It comes mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission.
Like other new Mercs, you can option the dashboard to pack dual 12.3-inch screens.
Some traditional G-Class hallmarks remain, like the passenger grab handle and the three differential locks on the center stack.
Both rows have standard heated seats, with massage and rapid-heating functions available as an option.
Front legroom is up 1.5 inches, and rear legroom extends by a whopping 5.9 inches.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class goes on sale later this year, and pricing will be announced closer to that date.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Mercedes-Benz's latest brute-ute.