2019 Mazda6 adds standard driver aids to all trims

The Mazda6 is a heck of a value, offering solid driving dynamics and decent equipment at a palatable price point. And now, the addition of some key systems for the 2019 model year sweetens the deal even further.

Mazda on Thursday announced that the 2019 Mazda6 will go on sale this month. The most notable addition for the 2019 model year is the inclusion of standard safety systems on every trim -- prior model years locked the systems away behind higher trims. Mazda's i-Activsense suite includes lane-keep assist, automatic braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality. All trims also receive Mazda's G-Vectoring Control Plus torque-vectoring system.

The base 2019 Mazda6 Sport trim starts at $24,720, including the $920 destination and delivery fee. That gets you a 2.5-liter I4 good for 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Standard kit includes the i-Activsense suite, in addition to blind spot monitoring, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and an 8-inch infotainment system with two USB ports.

The next trim up is the $27,320 Mazda6 Touring, which retains the 187-hp engine. This trim adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as leatherette-trimmed seats, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, keyless entry, a power moonroof and rear-seat USB ports.

From there, Mazda rolls out the big guns. Starting on the $30,420 Grand Touring trim, the engine is bumped up to a 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 that puts out 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The trim also receives bigger brakes, an 11-speaker Bose audio system, satellite radio, heated side mirrors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Things only get fancier from there. The $32,920 Grand Touring Reserve trim grows its equipment to include a head-up display, ventilated front seats, actual leather, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and power front seats. At the top of the pile is the $36,020 Signature trim, which boasts Nappa leather, real wood trim, an around-view camera system, embedded navigation and LED ambient lighting. If you were expecting the wagon variant that was announced in Geneva to make an appearance, well, keep dreaming.