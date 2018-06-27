Lincoln announces pricing and configurator for Nautilus SUV

Lincoln is a company that is going through an almost unbelievably renaissance since the debut of its much-loved new Navigator. The Navigator's success was based on Lincoln bucking its long-time trend of taking whatever Ford made and adding chrome to it, and instead making it a beautiful and unique object worthy of the Lincolns of yesteryear.

The Lincoln Nautilus takes what the Navigator did and… well kind of ignores most of it. It's not an unhandsome vehicle on the outside, but on the interior where the Navigator truly shines, the Nautilus looks pretty boring by comparison. Still, who knows, it could smell like the Chateau Marmont inside and have butter-soft leather, so it's hard to say.

Regardless of where you fall on the Nautilus, Lincoln has released both a configurator and pricing for the Navi's pint-sized cousin and with a starting price of around $40,000 it could be one hell of a deal.

We'd have ours with the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, all-wheel drive and of course in Black Label trim with Rhapsody Blue paint and the Chalet theme Venetian leather interior plus all the tech we can muster. How about you?