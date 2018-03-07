Kia's Stinger is still daisy-fresh in dealers, but the company is already ushering in special-edition models to keep interest up in the model.

New for 2019 is the Kia Stinger GT Atlantica. It builds on the already loaded GT2 all-wheel-drive model, which not only adds in typical special-edition hallmarks like unique paint, wheels and badging, but also some new cabin tech, as well.

Just 500 Stinger GT Atlanticas will be sold in the US, and the name "celebrates the cross-Atlantic collaboration between the US and the vehicle's Germany-based development roots."

The new Stinger GT Atlantica is slathered in Deep Chroma Blue metallic paint, and it borrows its 19-inch alloy wheels from the European-market car, as well as larger rear Stinger badging from its Korean market counterpart and unique Atlantica fender badging.

Inside, Atlantica shoppers will find a unique Espresso Brown Nappa leather cockpit, along with a black faux-suede headliner.

More interestingly, the Atlantica will feature a 360-degree surround-view camera, wireless phone charger and heated rear seats — three features we'd been waiting to see since we gave the Stinger our Roadshow Shift Award for Vehicle of the Year in January.

No word yet on how much the Atlantica special edition will cost, but the vehicle goes on sale this summer.