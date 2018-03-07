2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica is a sharp grand tourer that blue by you

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Kia will build just 500 examples of the 2019 Stinger GT Atlantica special edition.
You'll be able to spot them on the street by clocking their unique Deep Chroma Blue metallic paint, as well as their special wheels and badging.
The Atlantica builds on the Stinger's most-expensive trim, the GT2 AWD, which starts at $51,400 plus $900 for delivery, so expect it to be a bit more costly still.
The Atlantica is designed to celebrate the Stinger's transatlantic development. This included engineers in the US and Germany, where the car's ride and handling were ironed out.
Inside, the Atlantica features unique Espresso Brown Nappa leather and a black faux-suede headliner.
Unlike lesser GT2 trims, the Atlantica will be available with a 360-degree surround-view camera, wireless phone charger and rear outboard leather seats.
The 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica hits dealers this summer.