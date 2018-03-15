Kia shows 2019 K900 interior in teaser sketch

Enlarge Image Kia

Kia's second-generation K900 luxury sedan is nearly ready to greet the world. Following an earlier, shadowy teaser of the sedan's big body, Kia is now giving us a glimpse of its plush cabin. This might just be a design sketch, but man, it looks fancy.

The dashboard looks to have a wraparound design, and the door linings appear to have quilted stitching. A redesigned steering wheel mixes leather and wood, and the center stack seems to take a minimalist approach in terms of buttons and knobs.

Kia says the new K900 will feature a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, prominently sitting atop the dash. The company also says the K900 has intelligent lighting control with proximity sensors, meaning various parts of the center stack will only illuminate as the driver's hand reaches toward the desired switchgear. Ambient lighting will be plentiful throughout the cabin, and Kia confirms the K900 will offer 64 different color choices and 7 color themes.

We originally expected to see the 2019 K900 at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, but obviously, that didn't happen. With sales expected to kick off in the second quarter of 2018, a New York Auto Show debut later this month is a pretty safe bet. Stay tuned.