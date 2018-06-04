2019 Jeep Renegade makeover set for June 6 debut in Italy

Enlarge Image Jeep

It's hard to believe that it's been more than four years since the diminutive Jeep Renegade's debut, but it has, and now it's time to freshen the thing up a bit.

Jeep will unveil the new 2019 Renegade at the Torino Motor Show in Italy on Wednesday, June 6. Jeep hasn't given out many details, but it's promised that the 2019 Renegade will pack new looks and new gas engines. The teaser Jeep sent out shows a slightly different taillight than the one on current models, with a little Easter egg (the classic Jeep grille) embossed in the center.

The automaker also gave out a bit of info regarding the Renegade's new gas engines, which will come in both three- and four-cylinder flavors. At the bottom of the range will be a 1.0-liter engine putting out 120 horsepower, and above that will be a 1.3-liter with two different outputs, 150 or 180 horsepower. FCA announced last week that it will phase out its diesels, so it's possible that the Renegade won't have that option at all in Europe.

It's unclear just how much of that European powertrain business will make its way Stateside. In the US, the Renegade has two engine options, both of which are four-cylinder engines (1.4-liter or 2.4-liter). Jeep promises that more Renegade info will be available in the second half of June, so while we might get to see the new model later this week, we'll have to wait just a bit longer to find out some specs.