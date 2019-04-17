Jaguar I-Pace cleans up at 2019 World Car Awards

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2019 World Car Awards ceremony kicked off this year's New York Auto Show, and Jaguar's all-electric I-Pace took home a hat-trick of awards. The 2019 I-Pace was named the overall World Car of the Year, voted by a panel of 86 journalists from around the globe.

"For I-Pace to be awarded 2019 World Car of the Year gives our first all-electric vehicle the ultimate recognition it deserves," Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, said in a statement.

The World Car of the Year runners up were the Audi E-Tron -- one of the Jaguar's closest competitors -- and the Volvo S60/V60.

In addition to its overall win, the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace took home the World Green Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year awards. In the Green Car category, the I-Pace beat the Audi E-Tron and hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo. For World Car Design, the I-Pace bested the Suzuki Jimny and Volvo XC40.

Other World Car Awards winners were the McLaren 720S for Performance Car of the Year, taking top honors over the Aston Martin Vantage and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The 2019 Audi A7 was named World Luxury Car of the Year, with the Q8 SUV and BMW 8 Series as its runners up. Finally, in the World Urban Car class, the Suzuki Jimny drove home with the big win, edging out the Kia Soul and Hyundai AH2/Santro.

(Full disclosure: Author is a World Car Awards juror.)