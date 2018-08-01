Crossovers

2019 Jaguar F-Pace offers more standard infotainment, safety features

The new 176-mph F-Pace SVR costs $80,985.

2019 Jaguar F-Pace

Same sporty crossover, now with more features.

Jaguar is updating the F-Pace crossover slightly for 2019, giving the model more standard equipment across the range. The F-Pace was introduced for the 2017 model year and slots above the newer, smaller E-Pace.

One change is that Jaguar's In Control Touch Pro infotainment system, which features a 10-inch touchscreen, is now standard across the board, rather than optional. Also now standard are active safety technologies: lane keep assist, driver attention monitoring, precollision braking and parking sensors. The adaptive cruise control adds a steering assist feature that helps keep the F-Pace centered in its lane and the traffic sign recognition system has been updated so it can recognize more types of signs. There are also new "slimline" sports seats in the cabin, as well as "suedecloth" headliners and illuminated door sill plates.

The engine lineup is unchanged. F-Paces badged 25t use a 247-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, the 20d badge signals a 180-horsepower 2.0-liter turbodiesel, the 30t has a 296-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter and the S variant packs a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 with 380 horsepower.

Bundling in those extra features does bump up the prices of the Jaguar F-Pace's various trim levels by modest amounts, from $525 to $2,535 depending on version (the Portfolio is the exception, cutting $200 this year). You can see how the prices stack up in the chart below -- note that all figures exclude the $995 destination charge.

2019 Jaguar F-Pace pricing

Trim 2019 MSRP 2018 MSRP Net change
25t $44,600 $42,065 $2,535
25t Premium $47,000 $44,775 $2,225
25t Prestige $51,600 $49,125 $2,475
25t R-Sport $55,900 $54,175 $1,725
20d Premium $48,500 $46,275 $2,225
20d Prestige $53,100 $50,625 $2,475
20d R-Sport $57,400 $55,675 $1,725
30t Premium $50,000 $48,975 $1,025
30t Prestige $54,600 $53,325 $1,275
30t R-Sport $58,900 $58,375 $525
30t Portfolio $63,000 $63,200 -$200
S $61,500 $59,775 $1,725

Finally, don't forget that Jaguar introduced the new F-Pace SVR earlier this year at the New York Auto Show. With a 550-horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, it'll get to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds and boasts a top speed of 176 mph. That will set you back $80,985 with destination.

