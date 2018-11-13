The 250-horsepower 2019 Hyundai Veloster N will start at $27,785, including a $885 freight and destination charge, when it hits the road this fall.

Pricing is particularly important for Hyundai -- a brand that many think of as a "lower priced alternative" to more established players -- so to see the Veloster N starting $475 more than the 2018 Volkswagen GTI's $27,310 base price is a bit surprising. Hyundai justifies its price with performance technologies like a standard adaptive suspension and, of course, 30 more horsepower than the Volkswagen. However, the Veloster's lack of available driver-aid and convenience technologies still leaves an optioned-up GTI as the seemingly better daily driver pick.

Considering taking your Veloster N on the track like I was recently able to? You'll want to check out the optional N Performance package for an additional $2,100, bringing the bottom line to $29,885. The Performance package comes with a decent power bump up to 275 horsepower, thanks to an engine software tweak.

With greater power comes improved control for the N Performance package due to Hyundai's N Corner Carving limited-slip differential, larger 19-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero summer tires, and beefier 13.6-inch front and 12.4-inch rear brake rotors. Performance models also get upgraded with a variable exhaust valve, adding a bit more bark to go with the sharper bite. The step up to the Performance package changes the Veloster N's calculus a bit, taking it from a slightly sharper GTI-fighter to a value alternative to vehicles like the Golf R or Civic Type R with both price and performance that compete aggressively.

First (and second) impressions of the Veloster N have been positive, but I'll have to wait until we get Hyundai's hot hatch on our home turf before deciding if the extra money is well spent.