2019 Hyundai Veloster recalled over faulty driver's door latch

More than 12,000 hatchbacks in the US are affected.

2019 Hyundai VelosterEnlarge Image

The Veloster's driver's side door could open in the event of a crash.

 Hyundai

Hyundai's redesigned 2019 Veloster is being recalled due to faulty door latch housings, according to a statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released Tuesday. This recall affects 12,438 vehicles in the United States.

According to NHTSA's recall notice, the Veloster's driver's side door latch housing can become damaged in the event of a side-impact crash, which would allow the door to open. This is hazardous because, as NHTSA says, "the door opening could result in occupant ejection or increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash."

This problem was first discovered in 2018, when he Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted its side-impact crash test on the 2019 Veloster. "During the crash, the door latch housing and locking cable became damaged causing the door to open," NHTSA said in its safety recall report (PDF). Hyundai replicated the test and could not produce the same results, but nevertheless "began working on an 'enhancement' solution to improving the crashworthiness of the IIHS side impact rating," according to the report.

Hyundai is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem, and the official recall campaign is expected to begin on June 14. Be sure to check Roadshow's how-to guide to see if your vehicle is affected by this (or any other) open recall.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo: A true hot-hatch contender
5:09
