2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL changes its name, stays affordable

When Hyundai introduced the 2019 Santa Fe, it not only came with a new face, but a new name. The former Santa Fe Sport is now the Santa Fe, and the larger three-row variant went from Santa Fe to Santa Fe XL. A new one is coming next year, but the old one is still on sale, and its pricing hasn't changed for 2019.

The 2019 Santa Fe XL starts at $30,850 for the SE trim in front-wheel drive, a $0 change over the previous year. The engine is the same ol' 290-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6, mated to a six-speed automatic. Standard equipment includes seating for seven, LED running lights, cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Previous years also featured an optional Ultimate package for the SE trim, but that has been discontinued entirely. There is, however, a $3,650 SE Premium Package that adds blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry, a power front passenger seat, leather seats and a third-row USB outlet.

The Santa Fe XL Limited is a fair bit more expensive at $39,550, but again, the price is unchanged from last year. This bumps up the quality with seating for six (captain's chairs replace the second-row bench), LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors and a larger, 8-inch infotainment system with embedded navigation. It also gets ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a surround-view camera system.

If you're looking for safety systems, prepare to shell out even more. The $2,100 Tech package is only available on the Limited trim, and it adds a variety of safety systems, including automatic braking, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams. Check out the full pricing breakdown below.