When GMC unveiled the 2019 Sierra 1500 pickup earlier this year, GM's upscale truck-and-SUV brand focused on materials, cabin tech and one seriously interesting tailgate. But what about fans of off-roading? GMC's got just the truck for you at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 is a trim level built for venturing off paved roads. It packs a number of upgrades to that end, including a 2-inch suspension lift, off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shocks and a standard 4WD system with a two-speed transfer case, a locking rear differential and skid plates.

Buyers can opt for 18-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires or 20-inch wheels with similar tires, but if that isn't enough, mud-ready Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires are on offer, as well. And yes, GM's wild MultiPro recursive tailgate is also standard.

Enlarge Image GMC

Aesthetically, the AT4 gets a bunch of dark exterior trim with body-color bumpers and grille surrounds. High-gloss black covers the window trim, mirror caps and skid plates, and a few dashes of red (including those tow hooks) add a splash of color to break things up. Inside, there's dark trim yet again, with textured aluminum offering a bit of variety alongside AT4 badges embroidered in the headrests.

If that's not enough for you, there are plenty of options boxes to check off, as well. You can add a color head-up display (a first in this segment), a mirror that shows what the backup camera sees and a carbon fiber bed. There is a small handful of safety features on offer, as well, like autobrake and blind spot monitoring.

GM's 5.3-liter V8 is standard, but like other Sierra trims, a 6.2-liter V8 and a new 3.0-liter diesel I6 are both available. The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 goes on sale in the fall, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.