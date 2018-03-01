2019 GMC Sierra 1500: Watch the reveal here

The GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado are tied at the hip. These two kissin' cousins share a good deal of tech, which is why, when Chevrolet unveiled the new Silverado earlier this year, we knew it wouldn't be long before the new Sierra broke cover, too. That day has come.

GMC will unveil the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup in Detroit today at 3 p.m. ET. We've embedded GMC's livestream above for you, in the event you're as big a fan of new truck tech as we are. These events tend to start on time, so show up a little early if you don't want to miss anything.

While we're not entirely sure what the new Sierra will offer, we can make some assumptions based on the Silverado. I imagine it'll look beefier and probably offer the same 3.0-liter I6 turbodiesel engine, in addition to a new V8 cylinder-deactivation system that can leave the truck running on just a single cylinder. Otherwise, expect more tech and less weight. Once the clock strikes 3, we'll update this story with all the salient details.