GMC's 2019 Sierra 1500 Carbon Pro Editions get pricing and equipment

Enlarge Image GMC

Gather around, friends, because we have pricing for GMC's totally awesome Carbon Pro-edition Sierra 1500 models and once we tell you how much it costs, you'll likely need a hug.

Before we get to the price, though, we should say that the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Carbon Pro editions are available on Denali and AT4 trucks anyway, so these bad boys are loaded, and the Carbon Pro trim piles even more cool stuff on top of that (other than the bed itself).

OK, are you settled in? Good. The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali CarbonPro edition will retail for $70,020 and the AT4 CarbonPro edition will set you back $66,635. Now that we've ripped the bandage off, what exactly are you getting for that sizable outlay of quiche?

A lot, actually. And really, the CarbonPro package is only around $4,000 more than a similarly equipped truck with a steel bed. So, to start, you're getting all the standard stuff on the Denali or AT4 trims, plus the 6.2-liter V8 engine as standard and as we've said before, that engine is fantastic.

Here's a chart of exactly what the Carbon Pro Edition adds to the standard equipment of the Denali and AT4:

Standard equipment for the Sierra 1500 Carbon Pro Edition 2019 Denali CarbonPro Edition 2019 AT4 CarbonPro Edition 6.2L V8 6.2L V-8 CarbonPro Bed CarbonPro Bed CarbonPro unique badging CarbonPro unique badging MultiPro Audio System by Kicker (this is a Bluetooth speaker build into the MultiPro tailgate) MultiPro Audio System by Kicker (this is a Bluetooth speaker build into the MultiPro tailgate) 15-inch head-up display 15-inch head-up display HD Surround Vision Cameras 8-inch driver information center Rear Camera Mirror Mirror caps Forward Collision Alert HD Surround Vision Cameras Lane Keeping Assist/Lane Departure Warning Rear Camera Mirror Forward Automatic Braking Forward Collision Alert Front Pedestrian Braking Lane Keeping Assist/Lane Departure Warning Intellibeam Headlights Forward Automatic Braking Following Distance Indicator Front Pedestrian Braking Sunroof Intellibeam Headlights Power side steps Following Distance Indicator Trailer tire pressure monitor system Sunroof Unique 22-inch wheels Power side steps

Trailer tire pressure monitor system

Bose Audio

Navigation

Front and rear park assist

Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires

Black Assist Steps

Cat-back performance exhaust

Universal Home Remote

These are going to be rare birds for the 2019 model year, though. GM only expects to shift around 1,000 of them, but according to a GM rep at a recent Carbon Pro bed demo, it expects that number to skyrocket to 15,000-20,000 units for 2020, mostly limited by production on the bed.

Speaking of that bed, GM's Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC said, "It's gonna help resale values and the whole-life cost of that truck because when anybody comes to sell, the CarbonPro Box vehicle is basically going to have a flawless loading area and pickup bed. So it's going to ensure that the condition is great, the resale value is great or the trade-in value is great."

So, there you go. Is it worth it? We'll have to spend some more time with the carbon bed, but if you're already shopping for a super tough, super luxe truck and you're not put off by one that costs BMW M-car money, then yeah, it's probably worth it.