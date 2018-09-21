2019 Genesis G70 starts a hair under $35,000

Up until now, Genesis' vehicles have been continuations of models that were established prior to the automaker itself -- the G80 was formerly the Hyundai Genesis, and the G90 was formerly the Equus. Now, Genesis gets a sport sedan to call its own, and we've finally learned how much it will cost.

The 2019 Genesis G70 goes on sale at dealerships this week with a starting price of $34,900 before $995 for destination and delivery. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, and on nearly every trim it comes mated to an eight-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but on all trims, all-wheel drive is available for an extra $2,000.

Standard equipment on the base 2.0T Advanced trim includes LED running lights, keyless entry, a power driver's seat, leatherette seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. The infotainment screen is an 8-incher with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. It's pretty well loaded.

The next trim, 2.0T Elite, is a fair bit more expensive at $39,900. But it adds a wide variety of equipment like LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors, ventilated front seats and a Lexicon 15-speaker sound system. The $44,900 2.0T Prestige is available only in conjunction with all-wheel drive, but it adds fancier trimmings like Nappa leather seats, heated rear seats, a microfiber headliner and a head-up display.

If sport is what you're after, there's a trim for that, too. The $37,900 2.0T Sport trim packs a standard six-speed manual transmission, Brembo brakes, a sportier exhaust, a proper manual parking brake and 19-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

We haven't even gotten to the bigger engine yet. If power is on your must-have list, you can cycle through the whole lineup's worth of trims with a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Sadly, this one isn't available with a manual, but it offers additional bits of kit in all the same trim levels available to the 2.0-liter G70. The price obviously rises with this engine, with the lowest 3.3T trim starting at $43,750.

There are also two trims available in limited quantities. The Design and Dynamic trims are available with RWD or AWD, and they load up the G70 with either fancy interior trimmings (Design trim) or additional performance parts (Dynamic). Both are limited to 400 examples in the first model year, and both cost nearly $50,000. You can check out the full pricing breakdown below.

2019 Genesis G70 pricing (2.0T) Trim MSRP 2.0T Advanced RWD $34,900 2.0T Advanced AWD $36,900 2.0T Sport 6MT RWD $37,900 2.0T Elite RWD $39,900 2.0T Elite AWD $41,900 2.0T Dynamic RWD $43,900 2.0T Dynamic AWD $45,900 2.0T Prestige AWD $44,900 2.0T Sport 8AT RWD $44,900 2.0T Sport 8AT AWD $46,900

2019 Genesis G70 pricing (3.3T) Trim MSRP 3.3T Advanced RWD $43,750 3.3T Advanced RWD $45,750 3.3T Elite RWD $45,500 3.3T Elite AWD $47,500 3.3T Prestige RWD $48,000 3.3T Prestige AWD $50,000 3.3T Sport RWD $49,500 3.3T Sport AWD $51,500 3.3T Design RWD $48,750 3.3T Design AWD $50,750 3.3T Dynamic RWD $50,250 3.3T Dynamic AWD $52,250

