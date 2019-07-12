2019 Ford Ranger recalled for improperly assembled seatbelts

Enlarge Image Ford

It should go without saying that seatbelts are one of the most vital components in ensuring occupant safety in the event of a collision. If something isn't right, it can increase the risk of injury during a crash, hence the reason for Ford's latest recall.

Ford has issued a recall for 7,580 examples of the 2019 Ranger SuperCab in the US. The vehicles carry build dates between June 18, 2018 and June 19, 2019, and all the vehicles were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Another 400 vehicles in the recall are located in Canada.

The issue stems from the right front seatbelt. According to Ford, that belt may have been improperly assembled, although the automaker did not say how the assembly was incorrect. Nevertheless, the affected belts might not be able to correctly restrain a passenger in the event of a collision, increasing the chance of injury and causing Ford to issue the recall.

Thankfully, Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this potential defect.

The fix is pretty straightforward. Upon taking a recalled vehicle to the dealership, technicians will inspect the right front seatbelt and replace the whole belt assembly as necessary, which should fix the problem right up. Ideally, you'll never have to use it, but it's good to know it'll do its job as described if worse comes to worse.